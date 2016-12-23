Nine Inch Nails

Trent Reznor has resurrected Nine Inch Nails for a brand new EP called Not the Actual Events, the band’s first new music since 2013’s Hestitation Marks. The five-track EP was recorded primarily by Reznor and now-official NIN member Atticus Ross, who previously worked with Reznor on several film scores including the Oscar-winning soundtrack for The Social Network. The EP is a departure from the primary sounds of Hesitation Marks, with Reznor calling it “an unfriendly, fairly impenetrable record that we needed to make. It’s an EP because that ended up being the proper length to tell that story.”

The official release of the Not the Actual Events shed more light on the project’s collaborators, which include Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction, and Reznor’s wife Mariqueen Maandig. Grohl drums on the third track “The Idea of You”, while Dave Navarro serves as guitarist on “Burning Bright (Field on Fire)”, and Maandig appears on “She’s Gone Away”. Stream the entire EP below, via Spotify.

In addition to the new EP, the Nine Inch Nails store has been updated with vinyl versions of the band’s entire catalog, as well as Reznor’s soundtrack work. With, many of these records having been out of print for some time, vinyl fans can rejoice and pick up copies here.