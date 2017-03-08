Pearl Jam

In honor of International Women’s Day — and to express the band’s support for the right to choose — Pearl Jam has unveiled a special edition t-shirt in the style of Planned Parenthood’s famous logo.

All proceeds from the sale of the shirt will go toward Planned Parenthood and 25% of the rest of their merchandise sales through March 12 will also be donated to the cause. The shirt also features a twist on the clinic’s famous motto of “Care. No Matter What.” and was designed by Pearl Jam’s bassist Jeff Ament.

“We’ve been wanting to do something to help since we heard about the defunding and closure of some of the more isolated clinics, like El Paso and Midland, that has resulted in women having to drive hundreds of miles for reproductive care,” Ament revealed in a statte. “Planned Parenthood is being threatened with massive cuts and it’s more important than ever to show our support for one of our favorite organizations.”

Frontman Eddie Vedder has used his platform to rep for women’s rights from the beginning. He famously scrawled the phrase “Pro-choice” on his arms in the middle of the band’s MTV Unplugged performance of the Ten track “Porch.”

Pearl Jam are far from the only artists to step up for IWD. First Aid Kit released what might be the most abrasive and confrontational track of their career to call attention to the plight of rape victims.