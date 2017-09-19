Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Now in his fourth album, the narrative surrounding the evolution of Seattle’s Perfume Genius has been one of an artist slowly blooming. In 2010, the release of his debut Learning was characterized by subdued piano performances of tender ballads, often resulting in both the artist and the audience holding back tears. But things are different in 2017, as Mike Hadreas has gone full frontperson, developing moves on stage to match his always expanding arrangements.

So, it’s fitting that Perfume Genius would release a full-on dance video, bringing it all full circle. For the clip for “Wreath,” taken from his excellent album from earlier this year No Shape, Perfume Genius sent out a request asking fans to film themselves dancing to the song. The resulting video is made entirely out of the results of this call, featuring fans offering physical interpretations on city streets, front porches, and bedrooms.

There’s something magical in watching fans take up a similar sense of confidence that Perfume Genius exudes. Music (and musical performance) is often about self-realization, but rarely do we see what the audience takes away from it. In the “Wreath” video, fans become the performers, and apply to their own lives the same kind of creative gusto that Perfume Genius’ latest record proclaims. Maybe there’s an inner Perfume Genius in all of us, and it just needs a little nudge to come out.

Check out Perfume Genius’ “Wreath” video above.