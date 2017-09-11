Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A few of the biggest pop singers of the last 20 years will join forces this fall for a new compilation. Rolling Stone reports Christina Aguilera, Pink, and Gwen Stefani all have new songs tapped to appear on the upcoming soundtrack for the documentary Served Like a Girl. Set to drop on 11/3, the collection also offers up new material from Lykke Li, Pat Benatar, and Lizzo.

Former 4 Non Blondes leader and current pop songwriting extraordinaire Linda Perry is serving as the co-writer for the songs on the collection, continuing her relationship with Pink, Aguilera, and Stefani. Perry has previously written the songs “Beautiful” and “Keeps Gettin’ Better” for Aguilera, “Get The Party Started” for Pink, and co-written “What You Waiting For?” for Stefani. This will mark Aguilera’s first new music of 2017 following her Orlando tribute song “Change” last year. Stefani’s contribution, “Medicine Man,” is an outtake from her 2016 album This Is What The Truth Feels Like.

Served Like A Girl is a documentary tracing the journey of a group of women veterans as they compete in the Ms. Veteran America competition. All the proceeds from the accompanying soundtrack will raise money for the female veteran-focused charity, Final Salute. Check out the trailer to the film above and view the track list below.

Served Like A Girl Track List (Non-Sequenced)

Pat Benatar — “Dancing Through The Wreckage”

Pink — “Halfway Gone”

Christina Aguilera — “America”

Gwen Stefani — “Medicine Man”

Natasha Bedingfield — “Hey Boy”

Chely Wright — “Shine A Light”

Lizzo — “Good As Hell”

Dorothy — “Naked Eye”

Beth Lowen — “Joyride”

Lykke Li — “End Of The Night”

Maya Heslov — “Fighter”

Willa Amai — “Scars”

Little Mix — “Salute”