Getty Image

Post Malone has one more reason to post a big smile and flash that grill of his. The singer’s debut album has been certified gold by the RIAA.

The Dallas musician’s come-up has been a mixture of good music, good timing and good friends. Malone’s name has become somewhat of a fixture on radio and the charts with “Congratulations,” his collab with Migos’ member Quavo earning considerable burn, and the single “Go Flex” already having gone gold back in November. The record also included “White Iverson,” the breakout hit that helped Post first gain attention, which earned three-times platinum designation late last years as well.

The album was a very pleasant surprise in how good it was and it was supported with guest spots by Kehlani, 2 Chainz, the aforementioned Quavo and Justin Bieber. The last name has probably been the one whose affiliation has benefited Post the most after he spent the better part of last year touring with Bieber on the Purpose tour.

The singer-songwriter has no plans to slow down his grind anytime soon either. Back in late December, he alerted fans that a new project was already in the works. “Beerbongs and Bentleys isn’t a song…. It’s a whole project. also a lifestyle 🍻and it’s coming,” he wrote on Twitter.