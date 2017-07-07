📢Surprise Special Guest Announcement! 📢 DDADDS will feature a cameo and song from our favorite Canadian punk band: @puptheband! pic.twitter.com/HmNHNNjtnp — Dream Daddy (@dreamdaddygame) July 5, 2017

If there’s only one paternally focused dating simulator to look forward to this year, it has to be Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator, in which players control a dad and try to woo other dads. The game, created by Vernon Shaw and Leighton Gray and published by Youtube gaming channel Game Grumps, is set for release on Steam on July 13. According to its Steam product page, “You and your daughter have just moved into the sleepy seaside town of Maple Bay only to discover that everyone in your neighborhood is a single, dateable Dad!” Yes, it’s very silly.

Aside from seven dateable dads, a dad character creator, and mini games, Dream Daddy will also include an appearance from Canadian punk band Pup, who performs at an in-game concert venue during a date, and whose song “DVP” plays during a mini game. Shaw said of the band’s inclusion:

“One of your dates with Mat (Cool Dad) takes place at a concert venue (called the Sound Garden — sorry there’s a lot of Dad puns in this game) where Pup is headlining. Pup’s ‘DVP’ plays during a minigame where you lost your date in the crowd after having to leave your spot to go to the bathroom.”

As for the band themselves, they’re ready to get weird:

Although Pup’s involvement in the game might seem random, it may actually have come about due to a Stranger Things connection: Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, is a self-proclaimed Game Grumps superfan, and he made a couple of guest appearances on the channel in January. Wolfhard also has much love for PUP and has appeared in some of their music videos, including 2016’s “Sleep In The Heat.”

