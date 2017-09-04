Hobo Couture #MadeInAmerica A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Pusha T has been promising that his next, hotly anticipated solo album King Push was right around the corner for quite a long time. Actually, ever since his last project, King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude, dropped back in December 2015, the President of G.O.O.D. Music has been teasing fans that the follow-up was on the way. Coming off his performance this weekend at Jay-Z’s Made In America festival in Philadelphia, we may finally have the reason for all of the delays.

Just before launching into the song “Crutches, Crosses, Caskets,” Push made a stunning admission. “I had done this album like three times,” he said. “[Kanye] comes in and he picks all the beats and sh*t. And then, he hear the beats, and he scraps ‘em and says ‘I can do better.’”

Apparently, it’s Yeezy’s perfectionist tendencies that has thus far prevented fans from hearing it. “He had done that sh*t like three times.” he added. “So these past two months, we have just been locking in day for day, night for night, getting this album perfect for y’all.” Maybe that’s what that trip to Wyoming was really all about?

Then he went into pure braggadocios mode. “If it drops this year, Album of the Year,” he boasted. “If it drops next year, ‘Album of the Year.’”

You can catch Push’s entire comments in the video below.