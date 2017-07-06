Queens Of The Stone Age Got Inspiration On Their New Album From An Unlikely Chart-Topping Source

07.06.17 1 min ago

VILLAINS 8.25 📸 @neumanvision

A post shared by QOTSA (@queensofthestoneage) on

Queens Of The Stone Age is staging a comeback with their upcoming album Villains, their first new record since 2013’s …Like Clockwork, but they might not sound exactly as we remember them. In a recent interview, Josh Homme told Rolling Stone that the more uptempo Villains is that way “just because I like to dance,” and he said that of all things, a Bruno Mars song was a significant inspiration:

“I think maybe music people might not understand the vast overlap of the curves between Ronson and Queens. If you listen to ‘Uptown Funk,’ you hear that tight, kind of vacuous dry sound, and that’s where I wanted to take this new Queens record. I wanted it to be like our record Songs for the Deaf, but looking at it with goggles on underwater – that kind of clarity. Also, he’s as obsessed with drum beats as I am.”

The band teamed up with Ronson to produce this album, so that influence make sense. From the sound of it, there are a lot of influences to be found on the record beyond “Uptown Funk.” In the interview, Homme and guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen mentioned Foghat, Clockwork Orange composer Wendy Carlos, Tupac’s “California Love,” T. Rex, and Cab Calloway as musical wells from which they drew.

Read the rest of the conversation here.

Around The Web

TAGSBRUNO MARSJOSH HOMMEMark RonsonQUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 3 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 3 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 3 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 6 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 7 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP