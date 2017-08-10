Queens Of The Stone Age Shared Their Boot-Stomping New Single ‘The Evil Has Landed’

#Queens of the Stone Age
Deputy Music Editor
08.10.17

Getty Image

We are only two weeks away from getting the brand new album Villains from the seminal desert rock group Queens Of The Stone Age, and today, frontman Josh Hommed swung by Beats 1 on Apple Music to chop it up with Zane Lowe and debut their new single, “The Evil Has Landed.”

“The Evil Has Landed” is propelled by a boot-stomping backbeat, swanky, swirling rhythms, and a vintage rock guitar solo dashed off in the middle. It might just be the most solid entry we’ve gotten yet from the band’s upcoming release, that was produced by the pop music stalwart and Amy Winehouse collaborator Mark Ronson.

While airing out the song, Homme talked with Lowe about how the Palm Desert region of California where he grew up continues to influence both his sound and his outlook on the world. “There’s a bit of my early influence and it’s just got a desert style,” Homme said of the new track. “I always go back to the desert all the time. When I moved here [Los Angeles] I moved to the Valley because I was used to having a yard, and I thought, ‘Well, if it goes down here, at least I know all of the back roads to get to home. So I moved here basically as a doomsday prepper.”

You can listen “The Evil Has Landed,” as well as a portion of their Homme’s chat in the Apple Music player above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Queens of the Stone Age
TAGSQUEENS OF THE STONE AGEThe Evil Has Landed

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 day ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP