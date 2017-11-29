Getty Image

If there was a single shoo-in band or artist among this year’s nominees for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Radiohead would surely be it. Whether that hold’s true or not, the odds of seeing them deliver a prepared speech and rocking out to “Creep” in Cleveland this year just dropped to absolute zero. Today, the band have announced a whole slew of new live dates in South America next year, including a show in Buenos Aires on April 14, the same day as their presumed induction.

This can’t be seen as anything but a major setback for the organizers of the Hall, who had to have been counting on Radiohead to liven up the eventual broadcast of the event itself. That being said, what are you going to do really? Radiohead is going to continue being Radiohead, and even without the conflicting schedule, the chances of them actually appearing to an event like this were always tenuous at best.

For our South American readers, you can check out Radiohead’s full list of dates throughout the continent below.

04/11 Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional (Sue Festival)

04/14 Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Tecnopolis (Soundhearts Festival)

04/17 Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional (Soundhearts Festival)

04/20 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Parque Olimpico (Soundhearts Festival)

04/22 Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque (Soundhearts Festival)

04/25 Bogota, Colombia @ Parque 222 (Soundhearts Festival)