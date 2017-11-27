Comedy Dynamics Records

Even though Reggie Watts‘ primary role on The Late Late Show is as James Corden’s bandleader, it can still be easy to forget that Watts is a supremely talented musician, singer, and musical improviser. He’s appeared on songs here and there over the years (Flight Facilities’ funky “Sunshine” is a personal favorite), and his former band Maktub has released a few albums, but we haven’t seen musical Watts in a big way in years now.

That’s changed now, though, since he just released his first single as part of a new duo with Austrian producer John Tejada: Listen to “Runnin'” by Wajatta (a combination of their names) below.