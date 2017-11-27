Reggie Watts’ New Electronic Duo Wajatta Shares Their Soulful And Improvised First Single ‘Runnin”

11.27.17 2 hours ago

Comedy Dynamics Records

Even though Reggie Watts‘ primary role on The Late Late Show is as James Corden’s bandleader, it can still be easy to forget that Watts is a supremely talented musician, singer, and musical improviser. He’s appeared on songs here and there over the years (Flight Facilities’ funky “Sunshine” is a personal favorite), and his former band Maktub has released a few albums, but we haven’t seen musical Watts in a big way in years now.

That’s changed now, though, since he just released his first single as part of a new duo with Austrian producer John Tejada: Listen to “Runnin'” by Wajatta (a combination of their names) below.

Around The Web

TAGSJohn TejadaREGGIE WATTSWajatta

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP