Right Said Fred’s Sexy Taylor Swift Mash-Up Brings ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Full Circle

#Taylor Swift
09.21.17 27 mins ago

1991 was a huge year for Right Said Fred, when their one-hit-wonder single “I’m Too Sexy” was released, and now, 2017 has also been pretty great for the duo. They got a co-writing credit on Taylor Swift’s smash hit single “Look What You Made Me Do,” and this isn’t an opportunity they’re about to let go to waste. Swift’s song was based in part on the British duo’s, so now it’s been brought full circle thanks to Right Said Fred’s mash-up of “I’m Too Sexy” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

In the video, the group performs the mash-up live, which puts guitars and more of a rock edge on the otherwise poppy song. The duo said that the live remix came together organically in the studio one day:

“We were in the studio with a new drummer and bass player, trying out some new ideas and different beats. We started playing ‘I’m Too Sexy’ and it just morphed into a live mash-up with Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’ It sounded great, so we decided to record and film it!”

When Swift’s original song came out in August, Right Said Fred called it a “marvelous reinvention” and said, “Her team reached out to our publisher about a week ago and to be honest with you we’re really happy with it.”

Listen to the “I’m Too Sexy”/”Look What You Made Me Do” mash-up above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSRIGHT SAID FREDTAYLOR SWIFT

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP