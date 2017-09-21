Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

1991 was a huge year for Right Said Fred, when their one-hit-wonder single “I’m Too Sexy” was released, and now, 2017 has also been pretty great for the duo. They got a co-writing credit on Taylor Swift’s smash hit single “Look What You Made Me Do,” and this isn’t an opportunity they’re about to let go to waste. Swift’s song was based in part on the British duo’s, so now it’s been brought full circle thanks to Right Said Fred’s mash-up of “I’m Too Sexy” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

In the video, the group performs the mash-up live, which puts guitars and more of a rock edge on the otherwise poppy song. The duo said that the live remix came together organically in the studio one day:

“We were in the studio with a new drummer and bass player, trying out some new ideas and different beats. We started playing ‘I’m Too Sexy’ and it just morphed into a live mash-up with Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’ It sounded great, so we decided to record and film it!”

When Swift’s original song came out in August, Right Said Fred called it a “marvelous reinvention” and said, “Her team reached out to our publisher about a week ago and to be honest with you we’re really happy with it.”

Listen to the “I’m Too Sexy”/”Look What You Made Me Do” mash-up above.