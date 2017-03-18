Legendary Rock Pioneer Chuck Berry Has Died

Getty Image

Rock legend Chuck Berry is dead at age 90. The news was confirmed by St. Charles County Police Department on their Facebook page.

St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18). Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m. The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.

Berry etched out his own unique place in history with his fingerprints clearly on the molding of rock n’ roll. He was both ahead of his time as musician and as an entertainer, a feat that placed the Missouri-born recording artist as a no-brainer pick for the inaugural Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class. He also punched Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards in the face during his time on this earth, which is also something worth noting. Classic songs like “Johnny B. Goode,” “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Maybellene” (plus an aircraft carrier more) will live on forever. The same can be said for his influence on American art in general.

His family has requested privacy at this time.