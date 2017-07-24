Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Even though they’ve been a near constant fixture in basketball arenas and football stadiums around the world over the past decade, it’s been almost 12 years since the Rolling Stones released an album full of new material. Though last year, they did put out Blue & Lonesome, which found them delving back into their roots by excavating a collection of their favorite Chicago blues deep cuts by the likes of Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter and Willie Dixon, fans have been clamoring for a while to hear some Mick Jagger and Keith Richards originals. According to the guitar player himself, that wait may soon be over.

When asked by a fan “Are you inspired to get back in the studio with the Stones and do some more recording?” in a recent installment of his semi-frequent Q&A series “Ask Keith Richards,” the guitarist responded saying, “Yes, yes, we are. Very, very shortly.” He also revealed that the Stones are “cutting some new stuff and considering where to take it next.” Who knows, maybe they’ll rope British grime star Skepta in for some contributions.

Skepta and Mick Jagger, London 2017. (One of the most inspiring days of my life.) A post shared by SHANE GONZALES (@shaneaveli) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

If that weren’t good enough news for the group’s many, many fans, Keith also talked about the “inevitable volume two” of Blue & Lonesome. “I don’t think we’re going to sucker into that straight away, but it wouldn’t take a twist of the arm to do some more of that. It’s such fun to record, and there’s plenty more where that came from.”

You can catch his full comments on the Stones studio plans in the video above.