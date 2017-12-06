‘7-Inches For Planned Parenthood’ Unboxing Video Reveals A Treasure Trove Of Music For A Great Cause

#CHVRCHES
12.06.17 9 mins ago

On October 20, the benefit box set 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood was released into the world digitally, followed by the physical incarnation on November 17. And where the collection of recordings from the likes of John Legend, St. Vincent, Bon Iver, Foo Fighters, and Jenny Slate functions wonderfully as a 33-song playlist, the concept of the charity comp was meant to be experienced in its physical form.

Today, 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood offers up an unboxing video so fans can see what they are missing by not owning this incredible set. Featuring Chvrches’ contribution to the project, “Down Side Of Me (Live),” the video unwraps the limited-edition release, showing not only the gorgeous artwork that accompanies it, but the sheer amount of music that the offering nets its owners.

The compilation provides an ideal holiday gift idea, and we’re not just saying that because the video literally shows the unveiling of contents like it was Christmas morning. And to ensure that 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood makes a great present, they are promising that all orders made by December 12th will indeed arrive in time for the holiday.

Check out the 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood unboxing video above and view the stacked tracklist below.

