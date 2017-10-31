Chance The Rapper’s Movie ‘Slice’ Gets A Mysterious Knife- And Ghost-Filled Teaser

A24 is the distribution company behind such contemporary classics as Green Room, The Witch, Room, Ex Machina, and the Oscar-winning Moonlight. Chance the Rapper released one of 2016’s best albums, and he’s a constant source of joy in this often-bleak world. Together, they made a movie that, based on their shared histories, will somehow win Best Picture and Album of the Year.

Maybe that’s somewhat overstating it, but there’s a lot of talent behind Slice. It was written and directed by Chance’s frequent collaborator Austin Vesely, and also stars Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), and Paul Scheer (The Disaster Artist). As for what it’s about: Slice “takes place in mysterious city, and centers around an enigmatic outlaw framed for a killing spree that targets unsuspecting pizza delivery boys,” according to Variety.

Vesely told Pigeons and Planes that Slice began as a drunken scribble of an idea for a short film: “Person orders pizza to houses. Kills the driver.” But the idea eventually expanded with help from Chance, who plays a former Chinese delivery food driver who’s also a werewolf, obviously. “People ask me often if the film is really scary,” Vesely said. “I hope it has its moments but it’s more of a comedy for me. Tonally, I was really inspired by Twin Peaks… I studied Paul Thomas Anderson’s movies to figure out how to balance multiple narratives. TV shows as well, like Twin Peaks, to discover how to establish a sense of place. I guess this movie is like Magnolia with ghosts. Just kidding. Kind of.”

Hopefully it does better on Rotten Tomatoes than The House.

Slice does not have an official release date yet.

