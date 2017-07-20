Hip-Hop’s Raider of the Lost Art | Uncharted

Soundcloud’s Debut ‘Next Wave’ Doc Is About Dirtbag, Self-Described ‘Loser’ LA Rappers

07.20.17 1 hour ago

Whether or not you truly believe that Chance The Rapper has actually saved Soundcloud, things are definitely happening. Although the streaming platform was previously believed to only have enough money to stay afloat for two months, that’s apparently not a problem anymore, although nobody is sure why yet. Whatever the case, the site’s first major move since the Chance The Rapper proclamation is the announcement of Next Wave, a documentary series that promises to journey “across six global cities in six months to explore communities of emerging scenes” that are thriving thanks to Soundcloud.

The series is set to premiere on July 20th, and that’s today, so now the first episode is up. It’s called “Degenerate Generation,” and it focuses on Los Angeles-area rappers Pouya, Fat Nick, and Lil Tracy. In the five-minute clip, the self-described “losers” say they’re able to succeed because of LA’s accepting nature.

“They’re open-minded here, more so than other cities,” Pouya said. “There’s all types of rappers and musicians here, and everyone’s just trying to get it.” He also added that the internet is also a huge reason why artists like him are able to have a career: “The internet really made all of us who we are today, because it gave us an outlet to show kids our music.”

Watch the first episode of Next Wave above.

Around The Web

TAGSFat NickLil TracyPouyaSOUNDCLOUD

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 3 hours ago
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 days ago 17 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 3 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 4 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP