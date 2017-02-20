Speedy Ortiz Return With Our First 100 Days Track ‘In My Way’

02.20.17 36 mins ago

In the name of fairness, it should be pointed out when Donald Trump does something kinda alright. Even if he didn’t mean to, the ascendancy of The Donald to POTUS indirectly got us some new Speedy Ortiz music! Snaps for that.

“In My Way” is the latest song from the Our First 100 Days, a project to raise funds for “organizations working on the front lines of climate, women’s rights, immigration and fairness.” The project started by the same folks who ran the 30 Days, 30 Songs protest music campaign releases a new song for every one of Trump’s first 100 days in office. It kicked off with Angel Olsen, and today’s offering just happened to get Sadie Dupuis away from her pop solo work and back with her band to drop some primo, off-center slack rock. “In My Way” is all odd angles overlaid with a blanket of excellent fuzz. Give it a listen up top.

Contributing to a project meant to fund groups fighting a right-wing agenda is far from Dupuis’ first time getting political with her music. She released a sh*t-stirring political Christmas song this holiday season encouraging her listeners to ask their family how they voted over dinner. And her debut solo album is full of progressive, lo-fi gems.

TAGSOur First 100 DaysSPEEDY ORTIZ

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP