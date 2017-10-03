St. Vincent announced her new album MASSEDUCTION back in September with the electronic-leaning single “Los Ageless,” a jab at the “forever young” mentality of California and of culture in general. Now she’s has shared a video for the track, and much like Los Angeles, it’s colorful and filled with plastic surgery.
Annie Clark sings the opening lines — “In Los Ageless, the winter never comes / In Los Ageless, the mothers milk their young” — while seated on a medical office chair, her nose bandaged and surrounded by scalpels and IVs. The clip, made in partnership with Red Bull Music, cuts back and forth between that setting and other colorful scenes, in which she does everything from watch spread legs come out at her from a television set, to shred a ton of orange paper in a still, mannequin-like fashion.
In other St. Vincent news, she’s also scheduled to perform her song “New York” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on October 4. In addition, she’s heading on the road for a couple months of tour dates beginning in October, so check those out below and watch the “Los Ageless” video above.
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Paramount Pictures Studios (Red Bull Academy Music Festival)
10/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
10/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
10/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
10/23 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
10/24 – Paris, France @ Le Trianon
10/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
10/27 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVrendenburg
11/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
11/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
11/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
11/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
11/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/21 – Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center
11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
11/25 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
11/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/01 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
12/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
12/16-17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival
