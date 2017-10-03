Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

St. Vincent announced her new album MASSEDUCTION back in September with the electronic-leaning single “Los Ageless,” a jab at the “forever young” mentality of California and of culture in general. Now she’s has shared a video for the track, and much like Los Angeles, it’s colorful and filled with plastic surgery.

Annie Clark sings the opening lines — “In Los Ageless, the winter never comes / In Los Ageless, the mothers milk their young” — while seated on a medical office chair, her nose bandaged and surrounded by scalpels and IVs. The clip, made in partnership with Red Bull Music, cuts back and forth between that setting and other colorful scenes, in which she does everything from watch spread legs come out at her from a television set, to shred a ton of orange paper in a still, mannequin-like fashion.

In other St. Vincent news, she’s also scheduled to perform her song “New York” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on October 4. In addition, she’s heading on the road for a couple months of tour dates beginning in October, so check those out below and watch the “Los Ageless” video above.

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Paramount Pictures Studios (Red Bull Academy Music Festival)

10/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

10/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

10/23 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

10/24 – Paris, France @ Le Trianon

10/26 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

10/27 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVrendenburg

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

11/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

11/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/21 – Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center

11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

11/25 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

11/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/01 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/16-17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival