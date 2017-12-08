GOOD Music/Matador/Capitol

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of a 13-game winning streak, but that doesn’t mean that ‘A&R Bron‘ is taking any time off: Just days after Big Sean and Metro Boomin announced a collaborative album, Bron was previewing tracks from it on Instagram. Double Or Nothing dropped today, along with the start of a three-EP series from some indie greats, a covers album by My Morning Jacket’s frontman, and more.

Big Sean & Metro Boomin — Double Or Nothing

They managed to make this one without a vocal booth or even headphones, but that doesn’t show on the music itself. The duo also got some high-profile features from Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Swae Lee, and others.