The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Big Sean & Metro Boomin, And More

#The Pulse #Big Sean
12.08.17 25 mins ago

GOOD Music/Matador/Capitol

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of a 13-game winning streak, but that doesn’t mean that ‘A&R Bron‘ is taking any time off: Just days after Big Sean and Metro Boomin announced a collaborative album, Bron was previewing tracks from it on Instagram. Double Or Nothing dropped today, along with the start of a three-EP series from some indie greats, a covers album by My Morning Jacket’s frontman, and more.

Big Sean & Metro Boomin — Double Or Nothing

They managed to make this one without a vocal booth or even headphones, but that doesn’t show on the music itself. The duo also got some high-profile features from Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Swae Lee, and others.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Pulse#Big Sean
TAGSBelle and SebastianBig SeanG PericoJIM JAMESluke bryanMetro BoominThe Pulse

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP