From young football star to threatening music executive, Suge Knight‘s life has taken a lengthy, turbulent road. Here’s a complete history of his criminal activities.
1986: Before he was known for hanging Vanilla Ice off of a balcony (more on that later), Knight was actually a very talented college football player. In 1983, he received a football scholarship out of high school, and in 1985, he transferred to UNLV to continue his balling career, even scoring a Rookie of the Year title. It was in his senior year, though, that he began to exhibit the kind of criminal mindset that would characterize his life. In the book Labyrinth, Knight’s college years are defined by a drug-dealing side gig.
1987: This is where the lengthy rap sheet begins. In October, Suge’s future wife, Sharitha Golden, placed a restraining order against him. Knight violated the order by grabbing Golden by the hair and cutting off her ponytail, resulting in his first arrest. Just two weeks later, Suge is arrested again, this time for shooting a man in the leg and wrist as he attempted to steal his Nissan Maxima. Knight’s decorated football career helped him out of the jam, and his charges were miraculously lowered to misdemeanors, carrying a $1,000 fine and three years probation. Yes, you read that right: He shot a man twice, stole his vehicle, and only got a $1,000 fine in return.
“It went to a misdemeanor,” he told the Washington Post in 2007. “I shot him with his own gun.”
1988: Suge is arrested for assaulting a man at L.A. International Airport.
1990: This was a busy year for the soon-to-be Death Row record executive. In Las Vegas, Suge uses a loaded pistol to break some poor guy’s jaw, resulting in another slap on the wrist of $9,000, and a two-year suspended sentence. He also pleads guilty to two cases of battery — in Hollywood and Beverly Hills, respectively — and pleads guilty to a disturbing the peace charge in Van Nuys. The result of these charges? More probation.
That man is a close to the definition of evil as they come. That everyone joked and some even cheered when he was shot a few times last year is all that needs to be said about whatever legacy he had (which should have been one of most important label owners in rap history (which to a degree still is))
The wild thing about about this article is that it only scratches the surface of the messed up things Suge has been accounted for being involved in (to the point Dre, Snoop (who went to 5-0 to get protection in fear of retailation from Death Row but fortunately (for his safety) he signed with Master P (who on occasions got as real as Suge (word to Pimp C (RIP)), and Nate Dogg (RIP as well) mentioned how uncomfortable they got in just being in the same presence as him)…..
But solid read on one of rap’s former (and at one time, biggest) boogeyman…..
Wow, (another) great article sir. Although as someone who began her hip hop fan career during the 90s, this one is my favorite.
Just like Malcolm X said about JFK’s assassination, chickens coming home to roost.Suge Knights ordeal is what goes around comes around & mainly of his own doing.The trap is sprung the noose is tightening, its up to God Almighty if he (Suge ) gets a pass this time.Which in all actuality he does have a legitimate self-defense case , if what I saw pop out of one of the plaintiffs hand was a gun after he was struck by the vehicle. Now it’s solely up to the judicial system to see if that was the situation,then again with Mr.Knights crime recordhe could be sacrificed for his past activities of being a “menace to society”Also while he could be right the whole time about “fearing for his life” this could be a way of getting rid of him for good and at his age if he is convicted has the potential of being a life sentence.Yes my friend karma does sometime have a way of coming back to bite you on the ass.
So he is/was an informant, right? How else could he be so untouchable? A black man with a lot of money and a lot of gang affiliations basically showing off that he’s above the law?
All the money in the world isn’t giving a black man that type of power in this country. So it could only be that the Feds had his back. And to have his back to the point it got to? Man he must have had a lot of guys locked up. It wouldn’t surprise me. Was the dude dangerous? Sure. He was also a super insecure baby who created a persona for himself because he got off scaring people, including white America.