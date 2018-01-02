Getty Image

Given how big the sales numbers have been for Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation, and how enthusiastic the mania surrounding anything she does is in general, it’s fair to assume that the tour behind the album would be one of the most anticipated and massively attended of 2018. However, this might not be the case… not even close, actually.

Tickets for the Reputation tour have been on sale since December 13th, but as the New York Post notes, not one of the 33 dates scheduled between May 8th and October 6th has sold out on Ticketmaster. Compare that to her 1989 tour, which had multiple shows around the world sell out within minutes of tickets going on sale. Meanwhile, the New York Post cites a “music industry insider” as saying, “Sales so far have been a mega disappointment. There are hundreds if not thousands of tickets left for every show.”

This could have something to do with the controversial ticketing system Swift is using this time around and ticket prices that are pretty darn high. Swift fans have taken to Twitter to complain about tickets they’ve seen on sale for as high as $7,000: