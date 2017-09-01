Todrick Hall Skewers The ‘Woke Police’ Who Have A Problem With His Taylor Swift Friendship

09.01.17

Instagram

In a new interview with Yahoo! Music, dancer/choreographer Todrick Hall defended his friendship with Taylor Swift, as well as refuting claims that her “Look What You Made Me Do” video took inspiration from Beyonce’s clip for “Formation.” “They saw a clip, just a few seconds, that featured Taylor Swift standing in a line of dancers, and they started forming all types of conclusions,” he said, “I knew that there was nothing “Formation”-esque or Lemonade-esque about the video… And I would never intentionally be a part of art that I felt was ripping off my favorite artist of all time.”

Hall and Swift have apparently been friends for some time, with her even stopping by to see him in Kinky Boots on Broadway, which he also addresses in the interview, saying that not only did she take photos with him and the rest of the cast, but took time to meet with every fan in attendance.

Taylor came to see me in Kinky Boots and she stayed after the show for two hours and met every single person in that cast — took pictures, signed stuff, met every usher, every custodian, every orchestra member, every producer and their kids. And then she went outside and met fans outside the theater afterwards, stayed there for over two and a half hours after the show and wouldn’t leave until every single person had been met. There are just very few celebrities in the world who would do something like that.

