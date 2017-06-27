Fat Wreck Chords

Wyoming punk band Teenage Bottlerocket have been kicking immense amounts of ass for close to twenty years now, and their music and iconic logo are ubiquitous in the punk and pop punk scenes. They’ve been holding it down for a long time and haven’t lost a step, but for their latest album, they’re taking a break from their own tunes to give back to the scene in a very creative way.

Stealing The Covers, which drops on July 14, is (as the name would suggest) a cover album, but the covers are all of smaller bands that most people have never heard of nationally. It’s an amazing idea, and a great nod to everyone who watched their own local scene and thought, “God, why isn’t [insert band here] the biggest band in the world?” Which I think has happened to pretty much everyone at one time or another.

The final track on the album is “Why The Big Pause,” which is probably the greatest Ramones-core version of a dad joke you’ve ever heard. Miguel Chen from TBR told us about the song, which was originally by — you’ll never guess this — the Punchlines, and the video TBR made for it.