A film with Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, Rooney Mara and Natalie Portman, written and directed by Terrence Malick sounds like a can’t miss, no matter the subject matter. The trailer for their film Song To Song supports that theory, as it appears to the the story of a frenzied love triangle (rectangle?) set in Austin, TX, rooted in music and hovering around several music festivals and looks amazing.

“We thought we could just roll and tumble. Live from song to song, kiss to kiss,” Mara’s character says at one point as the trailer takes a frenzied zip through various claustrophobic, emotional scenes full of music, betrayal and multiple variations of pairings between the main cast. Portions of the movie were shot at the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Fun Fun Fun Fest in Austin in 2011, Song To Song is set to debut at another Austin music festival, SXSW next month.

While Gosling, Fassbender, Mara and Portman are the listed stars, names like Christian Bale Haley Bennett, Val Kilmer, Benicio Del Toro, Clifton Collins Jr., Angela Bettis, Bérénice Marlohe and Florence Welch are all rumored to appear in the film along with various musicians from the festivals the cast and crew used as a backdrop for the movie.

Song To Song is set to premiere in New York and Los Angeles theaters on March 17th.