Meryl Streep Has No Plans Of Backing Down On Trump

Terrence Malick’s ‘Song To Song’ Trailer Is A Frenzied Look At Music And Love Colliding

image-uploaded-from-ios
Contributing Writer
02.17.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

A film with Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, Rooney Mara and Natalie Portman, written and directed by Terrence Malick sounds like a can’t miss, no matter the subject matter. The trailer for their film Song To Song supports that theory, as it appears to the the story of a frenzied love triangle (rectangle?) set in Austin, TX, rooted in music and hovering around several music festivals and looks amazing.

“We thought we could just roll and tumble. Live from song to song, kiss to kiss,” Mara’s character says at one point as the trailer takes a frenzied zip through various claustrophobic, emotional scenes full of music, betrayal and multiple variations of pairings between the main cast. Portions of the movie were shot at the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Fun Fun Fun Fest in Austin in 2011, Song To Song is set to debut at another Austin music festival, SXSW next month.

While Gosling, Fassbender, Mara and Portman are the listed stars, names like Christian Bale Haley Bennett, Val Kilmer, Benicio Del Toro, Clifton Collins Jr., Angela Bettis, Bérénice Marlohe and Florence Welch are all rumored to appear in the film along with various musicians from the festivals the cast and crew used as a backdrop for the movie.

Song To Song is set to premiere in New York and Los Angeles theaters on March 17th.

TAGSMovie Trailersryan goslingSong To Song
Author Profile Picture
An anti-social contrarian who hates everything you love, but loves everything you hate. I'm probably busy watching season 3 of The Wire, Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals or telling my kids to brush their teeth.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 days ago 10 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP