Getty Image

We haven’t had a new record from The Killers since their fourth album, 2012’s Battle Born, but now, via perhaps the least likely of sources, the release date of Brandon Flowers and company’s fifth LP may have just been revealed.

Let’s talk about Australian rules football for a second: The rugby-like sport’s most major league, the Australian Football League (AFL), is gearing up for its penultimate match, the AFL Grand Final, on September 30th. As Spin notes, Fox Sports Australia’s Fox Footy reports that The Killers are set to perform in conjunction with the match, and in their coverage, they included this juicy couple of paragraphs:

“The band will release its first album since 2012 just 10 days before the AFL’s showcase event on September 30 and have been on the league’s wishlist for some time, with rumors first circulating via 3AW Radio last month that they could be headed down under. They are also set to release their new single ‘The Man’ on Thursday, June 15.”

This is the first we’ve heard about a new album or song. Fox Footy says they confirmed the news with “music industry sources,” but September 20th, a Wednesday, wouldn’t exactly be a traditional release day, since albums are typically put out on Fridays. Regardless of whether the speculated release date is exactly on the nose, things are certainly happening inside The Killers camp. Yesterday, the band tweeted a link to sign up for their mailing list:

Hear new music from The Killers before anyone else.. https://t.co/MgsxZq9gRD — The Killers (@thekillers) June 8, 2017

On June 1st, the band also tweeted a photo of Flowers wearing a jacket that includes the rumored name of the single allegedly dropping next Thursday:

While waiting for this story to develop, revisit our salute to the band’s misunderstood sophomore album, Sam’s Town, here.