The lineup for Bonnaroo 2017 is here and it’s as stacked with talent, as always expected. The Weeknd, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance The Rapper and U2 have been announced as headliners for the festival. Travi$ Scott, Lorde, Major Lazer, the XX, Flume and more help round out the list of acts set to perform.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that U2 would be making a stop at Bonnaroo as part of their tour commemorating the 30th anniversary of Joshua Tree. The Bonnaroo appearance will be their first-ever headlining performance in the U.S., making it a rather special one for them. They are joined by other headliners who dominated the charts and discussion around music when we mention Chance The Rapper and The Weekend. RHCP will be making their return to the festival’s top slot after previously headlining the bill back in 2012.

The full lineup includes acts from across different genres with rap, pop, EDM and indie rock getting a sizable piece of the action. Names like D.R.A.M., Tory Lanez, Tegan and Sara, Russ, Tove Lo, Car Seat Headrest, Flatbush Zombies, Francis and The Lights, Gallant, Michael Kiwanuka, Crystal Castles, Cage The Elephant, and more create a robust set of offerings that should keep fans entertained throughout the day and night during the four-day, multi-stage camping festival.

The music world’s annual trek to Manchester, Tennessee will take place on June 8 – 11 and tickets are now officially up for sale via the festival’s official site right here. Check out the full lineup below.