Getty Image

The first single from Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s upcoming duets album is here, and it’s all about learning to “respect the hell out of” women. “Speak to a Girl” is a calming ballad with emotive how-to lyrics for those who don’t. quite. get. it.

“She don’t need to hear she’s a queen on a throne / That she’s more than amazing / She just wants you to say what you mean and to mean everything that you’re saying,” McGraw waxes on the track.

McGraw and Hill trade verses until they build up to a gut-delivery of the song’s climax, a tangling of vocal riffs from both of them. It’s dramatic.

“You better respect your mama / Respect the hell out of her,” the power couple sings together. “‘Cause that’s how you talk to a woman / And that’s how you speak to a girl.”

There you go! Send this to all the jerks in your life, and everything is solved.

On Monday, country’s favorite pair announced that they were putting their new Sony deal to good use with a joint album, coming later this year. The two have been making music since they were married in 1996 — they have their hands on classics like 1999’s “Let’s Make Love” and 1997’s “It’s Your Love” and released their duet “Keep Your Eyes On Me” earlier this year.

“Speak to a Girl” was written by Shy Carter, Dave Gibson and Joe Spargur. Hill and McGraw will be playing it live for the first time on April 2 at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards, where McGraw is nominated six times for awards like Single of the Year and Song of the Year for “Humble And Kind.”