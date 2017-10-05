Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Journalists are often warned to not get too close to their subjects. And while hosting a talk show is on the edge of what could be considered journalism, Tove Lo’s video for recent single “Disco Tits” explores the other side of the spectrum, when an interviewer gets involved with an interviewee. But, you know, with muppets.

If it sounds weird, it’s because it is. In Tove Lo’s brief but electrifying pop career so far, the singer hasn’t been afraid to experiment in all of her mediums, and music videos are no different. But “Disco Tits” is on another level. The clip starts out with Tove Lo turning an interview with a muppet into a strange flirtation, but when she invites the muppet host out on an adventure, things get steamy fast.

As the video proceeds, we get scenes of the muppet going down on Tove Lo in a car, the pair doing drugs together, and, by the end, some pretty provocative scenes of the pair hooking up. The video is playing on the ideas of fantasy and desire, but with both a sharp wit and fearlessness that has become an integral part of Tove Lo’s rise to fame.

Check out the wild video for Tove Lo’s “Disco Tits” above.