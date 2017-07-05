Facebook

Wye Oak, the Baltimore-based synth pop duo of Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack, have been fairly successful in the indie rock world since the late 2000s. They’ve released five full-length albums, gone on huge nationwide tours, and gained a following amongst fans of folk, pop, and indie rock alike. Last year, they released their most recent LP, Tween, as a sort of surprise that stunned fans as well as new listeners. This year, the duo has decided to scale back and do things a little differently.

Wye Oak announced that they will be releasing an exclusive 7-inch “Spiral” b/w “The Wave Is Not The Water” in September via Merge Records and going on a short tour at intimate, warm venues along the east coast in support of it. The two tracks were previously released via Adult Swim. “Spiral” was released via the Singles Program back in 2012 and “The Wave Is Not The Water” came out on a compilation of dream pop songs called LUXE, which also included tracks from Neon Indian and The Mountain Goats, released just this past May. Listen to the two folk-inspired, dreamy synth tracks below.

Instead of doing a large-scale tour at venues that fit the size of their following, Wye Oak has opted to do a few tour dates at smaller and more elegant venues to support the 7-inch and experiment with their new sound. On this tour, attendees will be able to enjoy some wine and relax while letting to this duo’s music send them into a dreamlike trance.

Wasner also has her own solo project, Flock Of Dimes, among other collaborations, and released her stunning first full-length album, If You See Me, Say Yes, in 2016 via Partisan Records. Check out this interview we did with Wasner on navigating through and finding her niche in her independent artistry.

Check out the artwork for the 7-inch here:



Merge Records

Here is a full list of tour dates for this fall:

09/28 — Charlotte, NC @ Side Stage @ The Neighborhood

09/29 — Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

09/30 — Pittsboro, NC @ Shakori Hills w/ Sylvan Esso

10/02 — Nashville, TN @ City Winery

10/03 — Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival

10/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

10/05 — Hudson, NY @ Club Helsinki

10/06 — New York, NY @ City Winery

10/07 — Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar

10/08 — Pawtucket, RI @ The Met Cafe

10/09 — Boston, MA @ City Winery

“Spiral” b/w “Wave Is Not The Water” will be out September 22 via Merge. Preorder this exclusive 7-inch here.