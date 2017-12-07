Grateful for the opportunity ,new music on the way ! A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Dec 6, 2017 at 11:37pm PST

It appears the 2 Chainz and Eminem song we were all looking forward to since before Revival was announced will be taking place after all, if Chainz’ new Instagram post is to be believed. The Atlanta rapper took down yesterday’s angry response to the Revival tracklist and replaced it with a much more positive one today. The new post thanks Eminem for the opportunity, and promises that new music is “on the way.”

Apparently, after the pop-feature-heavy tracklist hit the interwebs yesterday, the rapper formerly known as Tity Boi felt a bit disconcerted that his name was nowhere to be found on the list after hyping up the collaboration. Apparently, he was to appear on the track “Chloraseptic” alongside newcomer Phresher, according to Genius.

Phresher says that he “lost [his] mind” over 2 Chainz’ verse, but now it seems that we may have to wait a while to hear the original version, possibly as a remix or on a yet-to-be-announced deluxe version of Revival (or the fan-speculated double version that probably isn’t actually happening). That would make sense, as keeping a highly-anticipated bonus song in the bag might be a great way to extend the album’s shelf life if Eminem really has lost some of his star power, as the lukewarm reception of “Walk On Water” suggests to some.