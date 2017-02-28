Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last night, 2 Chainz made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and pulled out all the stops. The Atlanta rapper busted out the song “Good Drank” to end the show and brought in a few guest to help him out. Although Quavo from Migos couldn’t make it, the track’s other high-profile guest Gucci Mane was on-hand in a dapper white shirt and blue suit jacket to bring his guest verse to life. The pair were also backed by esteemed producer and frequent Kanye West-collaborator Mike Dean on grand piano, as well as Fonz Bentley, the Roots, and a full gospel choir.

“Good Drank” is taken from 2 Chainz most recent release, a mixtape titled Hibachi For Lunch that debuted late last year. It was his third solo tape of 2016 along with Felt Like Cappin’ and Daniel Son; Necklace Don. He also put out a collaborative tape with Lil Wayne titled Collegrove.





2017 figures to be no less busy for 2 Chainz. Last month he revealed during a press conference at the Atlanta Hawks home arena that he’s set to release a new album named Pretty Girls Like Trap Music that’s set for release in April.

While on the Tonight Show, both Gucci and 2 Chainz also took part in some of Fallon’s patented celebrity games, playing Password on opposite teams along with Aaron Paul from Breaking Bad and Keri Russell from The Americans. You can check out the shenanigans below.



