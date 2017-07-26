Getty Image

Here’s the official story as told by Jay-Z of why he named the title track of his most recent album “4:44.” “I woke up, literally, at 4:44 in the morning, 4:44 a.m., to write this song,” he told iHeartRadio. “So it became the title of the album and everything. It’s the title track because it’s such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I’ve ever written.” But because this is Jay-Z we’re talking about, it can’t just be as simple as all of that.

As first noticed by Genius, it turns out that the address of the hotel where the infamous elevator fight between the Tidal boss and his wife’s sister Solange took place is, that’s right, 444 West 13th St.

I'm at The Standard where Solange beat Jay-Z's ass in the elevator. THE ADDRESS IS 444. I AM SHOOK pic.twitter.com/ZKtAVxMQiS — Stephen (@StephenOssola) July 26, 2017

You could chalk that up to coincidence, but given the content of the song itself, a long, deeply-felt apology to his wife for all of his many transgressions, that doesn’t seem likely. In fact, in the middle of “4:44” he actually makes mention of the incident. “You egged Solange on,” Jay raps. “Knowin’ all along, all you had to say you was wrong.”

Call it an Easter egg, call it an extra layer of intrigue or considered thought, you’ve really got to admire how much Jay managed to pack in to a relatively compact collection of music this go-around.