When Chris Brown announced his upcoming Party tour last month, a lot of people were surprised to see 50 Cent’s name in the opening act slot alongside the likes of French Montana, Fabolous, and O.T. Genasis . Well, it looks like Fif’s inclusion was unveiled a little bit too early, and he won’t be hitting the road with Breezy after all.

According to TMZ, 50 had made a verbal commitment to be apart of the tour and had worked out the details with Brown’s camp, however, once the promotor Live Nation got involved in the talks, the deal fell through. Apparently, Live Nation and 50 were “hundreds of thousands of dollars apart” when it came to compensation. They tried to renegotiate, but about two weeks ago, 50 walked away from the tour. His name remained on the promo materials for about another week or so, but looks like it’s been scrubbed now.

Many of the fans who bought tickets to one of the shows for this run are understandably upset at what feels like a bait and switch. Many of them took to social media to vent their frustrations.

My reaction when they announced that 50 cent left the Chris Brown Party Tour.. pic.twitter.com/DA11t7kWp4 — Whitney Lindburg (@wnlindburg) March 28, 2017

50 cent got dropped from the chris brown tour??? not looking good for woodface pic.twitter.com/YWvB1bZJVv — Ahmed/Rozay Top 5 (@big_business_) March 30, 2017

I'm not going to class or work now cause 50 cent backed out of the Chris brown concert — Emily Brown (@em_brown__) March 28, 2017

Of course the Chris Brown and 50 Cent concert fell apart. Is there a business partner who hasn't had a deal fall thru with 50? — D Roll (@D_Rowland) March 31, 2017

Chris Brown’s Party tour kicks off its first show tonight in Baltimore, then winds its way across the U.S. before ending in Los Angeles on May 23.