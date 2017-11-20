2016 was a rough year for A Tribe Called Quest. They lost founding member Phife Dawg after a decades-long battle with diabetes, shortly before the release of their comeback album, We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service. The group canceled shows in the wake of his passing, saying that the wounds were still too fresh, before going on to appear at a number of music festivals throughout 2017.

The healing still continues from the loss of their spiritual brother. To honor what would have been Phife’s 47th birthday, the group has collaborated with Thread Shop, a pop culture marketing and clothing company, to deliver an awesome capsule collection of dope pieces which pay tribute to the band’s 30-year history and iconic imagery.

@alishaheed x @constv are hosting our @atcq booth at @complexcon Big Shout out to @fonzbentley + @ibnjasper + @caiden817 A post shared by ATCQ (@atcq) on Nov 4, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

The pieces included in the collection are a safety green hoodie featuring Phife’s name and a haloed stick figure in the group’s signature logo style, a white tee featuring an image from The Low End Theory photo shoot, and a black trucker hat which also features the haloed stick figure.

The band is also holding a sweepstakes in conjunction with the launch of the line to give away two signed Phife Hoodies — signed by Ali, Q-Tip, Jarobi, and Consequence — running through December 15th, which fans can enter here.

Check out more images of the band’s members modeling the colorful collection below.

