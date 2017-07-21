Republic Records

Portland’s Amine has been showing the world different flashes of his Good For You album for the better part of a year now. After “Caroline” blitzed through radio and the Billboard charts, Amine followed up with records that not only maintained the charm of “Caroline,” but upped the ante on interesting, distinct rhyme patterns and melody. “Wedding Crashers,” the album’s fifth single digs into being rightfully petty with Offset of Migos.

“Hope they play this at your wedding/ Yeah, the one I won’t attend,” Amine sings on “Wedding Crashers,” a full-on vengeful goodbye to every ex he’s ever had. If this were the Five Stages of Grief, Animé would be on the final one. The light-hearted and playful beat counteracts the “Caroline” rapper’s “this could have been us” style barbs. Offset however doesn’t worry about exes at all and lavishes himself in looking good and feeling even better. “Pick up five bags in a row / White diamonds look like the Pope / Gucci Python on the loafers / Yeah, my pinky look just like the ocean,” the “Bad And Boujee” star raps.

Hear Amine and Offset get their Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson on for “Wedding Crashers” below. Amine’s Good For You debut album arrives next Friday and with that comes news of his first headlining tour. The 25-date set kicks off in October in Seattle, WA and wraps up November 16 in Los Angeles. As far as a Portland homecoming show? He’s got something special planned for that.