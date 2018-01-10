ASAP Ferg is Still Striving promoting his latest mixtape with a stunning performance on The Tonight Show. Stalking the stage in a shiny leather jacket and pants and backed by his own live band, the ASAP Mob member delivered a forceful rendition of his Still Striving single, “Plain Jane.”
Ferg also used the performance to hype his upcoming US tour and celebrate “Plain Jane” going platinum. The song has become a cold weather anthem, sure to turn up the energy at any function when the Three-6-Mafia-sampling beat hits.
The ASAP Mob has had a busy year, banging out both individual and group mixtapes from Ferg and ASAP Twelvyy. Ferg himself jumped in the studio with everyone from Ski Mask The Slump God to DJ Premier, proving that he can proudly fly the new school flag while paying homage to hip-hop history alongside bonafide legends.
The tour kicks off in Philadelphia at The Fillmore on February 28th and continues through Saturday, April 14th at Terminal 5 in New York City. The full list of tour dates is below.
02/28 -– Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03/01 –- Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
03/02 -– Norfolk, VA @ Norva
03/03 –- Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
03/04 –- Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
03/06 -– Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
03/07 –- Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/09 -– Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
03/10 –- Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/11 –- Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/14 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
03/15 –- San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
03/16 –- Los Angeles, CA @ Novo
03/17 –- Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
03/19 –- Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom
03/20 –- San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
03/22 –- Portland, OR @ Roseland
03/23 –- Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03/27 –- Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
03/28 –- Denver, CO @ The Ogden
03/30 –- Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium
03/31 –- Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
04/03 –- Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
04/04 –- Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian
04/05 –- Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
04/07 –- Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection
04/09 –- Toronto, ON @ Rebel
04/10 –- Montreal, QB @ New Gas City
04/11 –- Clinton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
04/12 –- Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/14 –- New York, NY @ Terminal 5
