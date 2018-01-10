Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

ASAP Ferg is Still Striving promoting his latest mixtape with a stunning performance on The Tonight Show. Stalking the stage in a shiny leather jacket and pants and backed by his own live band, the ASAP Mob member delivered a forceful rendition of his Still Striving single, “Plain Jane.”

Ferg also used the performance to hype his upcoming US tour and celebrate “Plain Jane” going platinum. The song has become a cold weather anthem, sure to turn up the energy at any function when the Three-6-Mafia-sampling beat hits.

The ASAP Mob has had a busy year, banging out both individual and group mixtapes from Ferg and ASAP Twelvyy. Ferg himself jumped in the studio with everyone from Ski Mask The Slump God to DJ Premier, proving that he can proudly fly the new school flag while paying homage to hip-hop history alongside bonafide legends.

The tour kicks off in Philadelphia at The Fillmore on February 28th and continues through Saturday, April 14th at Terminal 5 in New York City. The full list of tour dates is below.

02/28 -– Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/01 –- Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

03/02 -– Norfolk, VA @ Norva

03/03 –- Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

03/04 –- Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/06 -– Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

03/07 –- Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/09 -– Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

03/10 –- Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/11 –- Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/14 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

03/15 –- San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

03/16 –- Los Angeles, CA @ Novo

03/17 –- Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

03/19 –- Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom

03/20 –- San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

03/22 –- Portland, OR @ Roseland

03/23 –- Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03/27 –- Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

03/28 –- Denver, CO @ The Ogden

03/30 –- Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium

03/31 –- Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

04/03 –- Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

04/04 –- Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian

04/05 –- Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

04/07 –- Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

04/09 –- Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/10 –- Montreal, QB @ New Gas City

04/11 –- Clinton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

04/12 –- Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/14 –- New York, NY @ Terminal 5