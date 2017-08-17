Getty Image / Uproxx

Today may be August 16, but we are also currently smack in the middle of the first ever Awgest, a month-long celebration of AWGE, an esoteric, multi-platform project from ASAP Rocky and his ASAP Mob crew. On its official website, the AWGE collective of artists specifically refuses to reveal the meaning behind the acronym (or if it is even indeed an acronym), and slings a multifaceted array of media and merch, including t-shirts and hats that the ASAP crew’s ravenous fans have completely bought out just halfway through the Awgest festivities.

The Harlem, New York-based rap crew has completely locked down an entire month of the year with an onslaught of new music from each of its members, with a collaborative project, The Cozy Tapes, Vol. 2: Too Cozy on the way. Such a thorough and all-encompassing marketing effort is eerily similar to one that took place beginning nearly 25 years, and that’s why I feel 100% comfortable in making the following comparison: ASAP Mob is the 2017 Wu-Tang Clan.