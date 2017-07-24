ASAP Mob’s Glitchy ‘RAF’ Video Is A Deconstructed Fashion Show

Musician SLANG And His Fight Against Mental Illness Stigmas

ASAP Mob has sworn by Raf Simons apparel ever since ASAP Rocky name dropped the fashion designer on “Peso” way back in 2012. Five years later, the Mob is back putting on for Simons and more with the official ‘RAF’ video from their upcoming Cozy Tapes, Vol. 2 release.

Though Frank Ocean and Lil Uzi Vert are glaringly absent from the video, Rocky still manages to snag Quavo and Playboi Carti for their spots. The mantra “Please don’t touch my Raf,” permeates through the single, as various people strut around and pose in various designs from Simons, from blazers to jackets to full on outfits. Quavo blitzes through his guest appearance declaring simple and plain, “Don’t step on my Raf Simons,” while issuing out his usual flair for boasting. “Left wrist, Rollie butters (ice) / Maison Margiela my sweater (Margiela) / Mama told me never settle (mama) / Raf Simons, don’t lace ’em.”

Rocky’s made a concerted effort to pop back into the public eye since the Mob’s Cozy Tapes, Vol. 1. There’s his guest appearance on Tyler the Creator’s “Who Dat Boy” and the tandem punch of he and ASAP Ferg on “Wrong.” You can watch the ASAP Mob turn the “RAF” video into their own New York meets Atlanta meets high fashion version of the runway up top.

