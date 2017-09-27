Azealia Banks Claims Cardi B Used A Ghostwriter For ‘Bodak Yellow’ And Trades Sex For Verses

#Azealia Banks
09.27.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Azealia Banks is at it again. After calling Cardi B a “poor man’s Nicki Minaj” and subsequently deactivating her Twitter yesterday, Banks went on another rant, this time on Instagram, to claim that Cardi B’s no. 1 single “Bodak Yellow” was ghostwritten and accusing Cardi of trading sex for verses.

Perhaps she was a bit upset at Cardi’s rather efficient response to her earlier tweet storm, in which Cardi posted a video of Banks going absolutely HAM to “Bodak Yellow” in the club with the caption, “One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it!”

In her Instagram tantrum, Banks sarcastically congratulated Cardi before elaborating on her issues with the star: “Cardi, congrats on your No. 1, you know? Just like you said, like a bum bitch from the Bronx like you, it’s great that you made it, you know? I’m sure it inspires a lot of other bum bitches, but, like, you know… you suck dick for raps,” she said, further elaborating that she knows the “real” writer, a rapper from Harlem named Po, who is apparently friends with Cardi’s locked up ex. She also claims, “They all call you a smut and say your ass is purple.”

“I might get the n*gga to write for me too. Kudos, dunce,” she snarls.

Cardi would probably do best to simply ignore Banks at this point. It’s worked for Nicki, and there is really no point in mixing it up with the well-known agitator when so many others are giving her flowers — both metaphorical and literal. The full Azealia Banks videos are below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Azealia Banks
TAGSazealia banksCardi B

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP