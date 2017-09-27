Getty Image

Azealia Banks is at it again. After calling Cardi B a “poor man’s Nicki Minaj” and subsequently deactivating her Twitter yesterday, Banks went on another rant, this time on Instagram, to claim that Cardi B’s no. 1 single “Bodak Yellow” was ghostwritten and accusing Cardi of trading sex for verses.

Perhaps she was a bit upset at Cardi’s rather efficient response to her earlier tweet storm, in which Cardi posted a video of Banks going absolutely HAM to “Bodak Yellow” in the club with the caption, “One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it!”

In her Instagram tantrum, Banks sarcastically congratulated Cardi before elaborating on her issues with the star: “Cardi, congrats on your No. 1, you know? Just like you said, like a bum bitch from the Bronx like you, it’s great that you made it, you know? I’m sure it inspires a lot of other bum bitches, but, like, you know… you suck dick for raps,” she said, further elaborating that she knows the “real” writer, a rapper from Harlem named Po, who is apparently friends with Cardi’s locked up ex. She also claims, “They all call you a smut and say your ass is purple.”

“I might get the n*gga to write for me too. Kudos, dunce,” she snarls.

Cardi would probably do best to simply ignore Banks at this point. It’s worked for Nicki, and there is really no point in mixing it up with the well-known agitator when so many others are giving her flowers — both metaphorical and literal. The full Azealia Banks videos are below.