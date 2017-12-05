Liz Barclay

If you’re not familiar with the name Bekon (pronounced “beacon”), don’t worry — you soon will be. The artist/producer born Dan Tannenbaum may soon become a household name. You’ve already heard some of his work, even if you didn’t know it. His production appears on no less than eight songs from Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 commercial and critical supernova, DAMN., including “Element,” “Fear,” and “Duckworth.” Now Bekon is stepping out as an artist in his own right with his debut single, “Cold As Ice,” which you can hear below, through Bekon’s own label, Candy And Promises.

“Cold As Ice” doesn’t fall into one easy category, as it borrows liberally from several different musical styles including hip-hop, R&B, and electronic genres to create a hazy, hypnotically head-nodding electro-pop ballad. The song appears today as Zane Lowe’s World Record, a high honor for a debut solo single. However, it’s his extensive credits list that warrants this selection, as prior to using the Bekon moniker, Tannenbaum appeared on a number of album credits for artists as diverse as Eminem, Emeli Sandé, and Snoop Dogg under the sobriquet of Danny Keyz.

He’s even garnered a Grammy nomination for songwriting for his work on BJ The Chicago Kid’s In My Mind in 2016. So while Bekon may seem to be a newcomer at first glance, Danny Tannenbaum has been in the game for a while, working diligently behind the scenes to perfect his craft. Now, he’s ready to step into the spotlight.