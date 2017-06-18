We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Deep breaths Beyhive. After months of waiting, marked by one of the most iconic Grammy performances ever, as well as some of the most incredible photo sets ever shared to Instagram, Jay Z and Beyonce have finally welcomed their new twin babies into the world “earlier this week.” Rumors have swirled over the last couple of days that the singer had entered labor, and the Internet had a meltdown. Now that it’s actually happened…well, the Internet is still having a meltdown.

Beyonce first announced the news of her pregnancy four months back on Instagram with a tender note from herself and Jay. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” she began. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

We here at Uproxx wish both Jay and Bey and their new bundles of joy all the best. If you need someone to babysit at Coachella next year, just let us know. The only question that remains is, what kind of present are you supposed to get for two people that are worth several million dollars more than a whole mess of different countries? They probably already have a crib right?

