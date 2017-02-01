Beyonce’s Unborn Twins Already Broke The Internet

The first day of Black History Month was kicked off with new black history: Beyonce and Jay Z are pregnant and expecting twins! Oh happy day! Obviously, the news is incredibly big and important for two reasons. 1. It’s Beyonce and Jay Z, the two biggest superstars on the planet. 2. It’s the one piece of news that’s positive and has absolutely nothing to do with Donald Trump or the fact that this country is falling apart and we’re all screwed.
So it makes perfect sense that stans and casual listeners alike are celebrating the fact that little Blu Ivy is about to be a big sister to Red Mistletoe and Yellow Fern. For once, even for a quick second, we can put our depression and anger on hold to find joy in The Carters surprising announcement. Or, if you’re like Shea Serrano, already thinking how the twins “will lead the revolution in 2039 that takes back humanity from the Trumpians.”
But seriously, if we can all agree on anything is that this is great news. Just last September Beyonce told ABC News she definitely wanted more kids. “I would like more children. I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being big sister.”
Unreal. “Obviously, the news is incredibly big and important”. Yup. Two people who don’t know you exist are having children that you will never, ever meet. What a day!
Beyonce is awesome, stay madddd
Congrats! I bet your in the short list of people considered for Godfather, right?!
I wish, Idk who’ll be chosen for the honor.
My wife sent me a text SO FAST. Hell of a way to kick off Black History Month.
Care to explain how in the fuck this is “Black History”?
Sorry for your ignorance. Don’t be mad at Black people.
So you’re going to compare a pop singer being pregnant with MLK, Rosa Parks and Malcolm X? Seems legit. I totally said I hated black people too. I’m sure ever February from here on end will include “Beyonce announces she’s pregnant” in their Black History Month pieces. But I’m the ignorant one. LMAO. Are you going to the christening?
Bless your life, homie.
Not sure that the internet is broken. But maybe…
I’m sure they meant it literally but thanks for pointing it out.
LMFAO, you completely changed the title of the article and had to include like 50 tweets. Well done, UpRoxx. Well done.
And I don’t even know who this comment is gonna post if the internet “is teh brokenz”.
It’s about ethics in pop culture journalism.