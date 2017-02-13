Meet BOOTS, Beyoncé's Go To Producer | Uncharted: The Power of Dreams

Beyonce Drops The Videos For 'Sandcastles' And 'Love Drought' To Wrap Up A Huge Grammy Night

02.13.17

Despite Adele’s vociferous pleas, Beyonce did not win Album of the Year at the Grammys on Sunday for Lemonade. She did collect her share of trophies though, and tear down the stage with a glowing performance and delivering a heartfelt acceptance speech. All while carrying two of the heirs to the Beyonce-Jay Z throne inside her because that’s just what bosses doe.

Still, even without claiming the big award to end the night, Lemonade did snag the trophy for Best Music Video, so Bey celebrated by dropping two more visuals from the visual album for the songs she performed at the show. Technically “Sandcastles” and “Love Drought” are new videos, but they’ve also been seen before on Lemonade — the film — when it premiered last year on HBO. To date these are the fifth and sixth videos from the film to be released on Bey’s Youtube account, following “All Night,” “Formation,” “Hold Up” and “Sorry.”

An anti-social contrarian who hates everything you love, but loves everything you hate. I'm probably busy watching season 3 of The Wire, Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals or telling my kids to brush their teeth.

