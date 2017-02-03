Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rap music continues to make its case as the mainstream source for protest songs under President Donald Trump. A mere day after hackers broadcast YG’s early-adapter anthem “FDT” over the airwaves, Big Sean is rapping about murdering POTUS in a new freestyle on Funkmaster Flex’s Hot 97 radio show.

Sean Don took on the new president and Uber over the beat to Freeway’s “What We Do” in the first of his three freestyles on the show.

“I canceled my Uber, it’s time to Lyft the burden” he says at one point in a nod to the #DeleteUber movement before later turning his talk toward Trump.

“I know ’Ye proud of me, he took me out of debt / I know Jay proud of me, he put this ’round my neck, / And I might just kill ISIS with the same icepick / That I murder Donald Trump in the same night with,” he rapped.

There’s no telling if Sean was inspired by Eminem’s fire-starting verseon the I Decided track “No Favors”, but we can’t exactly rule out the idea that Em’s attack on Trump and Ann Coulter might have rubbed off on his fellow Detroit MC.

If Sean airing out his political side leaves you wanting more — and you’ve already torn through his new album that’s out today — don’t miss his insane performance of “Moves” to a crowd of old folks on Ellen.