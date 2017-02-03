T.I. Has A Lot To Say About Black People Supporting Trump

Big Sean Threatens To ‘Murder Donald Trump’ And ‘Kill ISIS’ In A New Freestyle

#Big Sean
02.03.17 37 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Rap music continues to make its case as the mainstream source for protest songs under President Donald Trump. A mere day after hackers broadcast YG’s early-adapter anthem “FDT” over the airwaves, Big Sean is rapping about murdering POTUS in a new freestyle on Funkmaster Flex’s Hot 97 radio show.

Sean Don took on the new president and Uber over the beat to Freeway’s “What We Do” in the first of his three freestyles on the show.

“I canceled my Uber, it’s time to Lyft the burden” he says at one point in a nod to the #DeleteUber movement before later turning his talk toward Trump.

“I know ’Ye proud of me, he took me out of debt / I know Jay proud of me, he put this ’round my neck, / And I might just kill ISIS with the same icepick / That I murder Donald Trump in the same night with,” he rapped.

There’s no telling if Sean was inspired by Eminem’s fire-starting verseon the I Decided track “No Favors”, but we can’t exactly rule out the idea that Em’s attack on Trump and Ann Coulter might have rubbed off on his fellow Detroit MC.

If Sean airing out his political side leaves you wanting more — and you’ve already torn through his new album that’s out today — don’t miss his insane performance of “Moves” to a crowd of old folks on Ellen.

TOPICS#Big Sean
TAGSBig Seandonald trump

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP