Jay Z Surprised Big Sean With A Coveted Roc-A-Fella Chain

02.03.17

Big Sean just got one step closer to being accepted as one of rap’s current great ones. Upon the release of his new album, I Decided, the MC received a gift from Jay Z that signifies just how far the Detroit native has come since his “People Mover” days as he’s now the owner of a Roc-A-Fella chain.

Sean took to Instagram to show off his latest piece of jewelry, gifted to him by the Roc Nation head honcho. He wrote, “Hov just gave this to me! Told me I earned it!”

Of course, the Roc doesn’t exist anymore but the company was still around when Sean first entered the scene under Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music label. To many artists who came up under two influential companies, the logo and chain represent an affiliation and recognition that still holds weight. For the past few years, Hov has been known to give them out to artists with ties to Roc Nation, who Sean’s been with in a management deal for the past several years. For Sean, the quest to be included in the top tier has been a long one but he’s made the steady climb racking up plaques and awards along the way. Now, he’s got one more piece of gold to add to the collection.

Sean wasted no time showing off his new jewels either. He was a guest on Funk Flex’s radio show where he kicked a freestyle and managed to work in a mention of the chain. “I know Ye proud of me, he took me out of debt, I know Jay proud of me, he put this ’round my neck,” he rapped.

Listen to the freestyle below and stream I Decided right here.

