Big Sean Breaks Out His New Track 'Moves' Plus Shares New Album Title, Cover And Release Date

#Big Sean
12.23.16

Big Sean’s picking up the tempo as we close out 2016 and head into a new year. The Def Jam rapper shared details on his new record titled I Decided and an album cut, “Moves.”

“Can’t wait to share this story with y’all,” Sean wrote on in an Instagram caption. The post also included the cover art to the album as well as its release date, February 3rd, 2017, and an iTunes pre-order link. After sharing those details, Sean followed things up by releasing “Moves,” a midtempo cut produced by 808 Mafia that’s only a little over two minutes but comes packed with lines as Sean picks up the pace with his flow.

“It’s that n**** that you prolly least expected
I just had a couple dots that need connected
On your top five, get it redirected
From here on out it’ll be consecutive”

The new project is a follow-up to Sean’s highly successful Dark Sky Paradise and should precede whatever TWENTY88 has planned. Right now, the only other track showing listed on I Decided is “Bounce Back,” which he recently released a new video for, so no word on whether “No More Interviews” and “Living Single,” his cut with Chance The Rapper and Jeremih, will be featured or not.

Stream “Moves” below and pre-order the album on iTunes.

TOPICS#Big Sean
TAGSBig SeanI Decided

