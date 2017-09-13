🌟 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

Blac Chyna’s greatest claim to hip-hop fame to date has been dating Tyga, being tangentially associated with the Kardashian family, who are well-known for dating (and marrying) rappers, and appearing in Yo Gotti’s ‘Rake It Up‘ video to make Nicki Minaj’s “race with Chyna” line come true. However, it looks like the former stripper and video vixen is looking to change that with a planned rap album in the works featuring a “who’s who” list of hip-hop heavy hitters lined up to assist in making it a memorable debut.

According to TMZ, whose scoops are usually more or less spot on, Chyna has retained the services of one of her ex’s primary producers, Mally Mall, a Bay Area mainstay who has also worked with Drake, Justin Bieber, Future, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, and Ty Dolla Sign, among others, as well as guest appearances from Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, Tory Lanez, Jeremih, and Yo Gotti himself.

Chyna wouldn’t be the first former dancer to switch careers and make it big; Cardi B, whose “Bodak Yellow” is still sitting pretty at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot 100, started out her career as stripper, and still speaks proudly of having gone from dancing for tips to killing award show performances and topping the charts.

With rap mentors like Nicki Minaj in her corner, and a star-studded guest list providing support and sharing their respective fan bases, it’s possible that Blac Chyna just might join Cardi B as one of hip-hop’s breakout success stories.