West Side rapper Boogie shared an intriguing, insightful look into his creative process Monday evening with a Twitter video of a recent rehearsal session with his band. Captioned “Catching vibes with the homies,” the video depicts Boogie and a four-piece group of musicians along with a singer in the background playing a new acoustic song in what looks like a living room area. The song, untitled as yet, is classic Boogie, ruminating on the distrust and disappointment of an old romance.

The Compton rapper is hard at work on his Shady Records debut after announcing his signing to the storied label at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards with a cold freestyle which he followed up with an equally stellar performance on Sway’s Universe on Shade 45 XM radio station. While each of those performances proves his battle rap chops, his bread and butter have always been introspective reflections and nostalgic reminisces of old loves, such as “Won’t Be The Same.” It looks like the new label won’t be changing that; as this new session video suggests, Boogie’s Shady Records debut will keep addressing the heartfelt, emotional topics that have made him one of the most promising new rappers in hip-hop.