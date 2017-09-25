Getty Image

Hopefully, this puts those nasty rumors about beef between the two biggest female rappers in the game to rest. Despite fans pushing to generate friction between the pair, Cardi B has insisted that the acidic barbs throughout her latest records were not directed toward Nicki Minaj. Now, Nicki Minaj has taken a huge step toward making one of Cardi B’s dream collaborations come true.

Nicki took to Twitter, as so many artists do these days, to congratulate her would-be rival, writing, “Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement! Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it.” Nicki has been pushing the narrative lately that she’s pushing to open doors for women in hip-hop, and there’s some evidence to prove that’s exactly the case. Cardi B’s success might just be the culmination of that, as Cardi has smashed through rap’s glass ceiling, proving that women in hip-hop can be just as bankable as the biggest pop star.

While there are still some toxic attitudes regarding women in hip-hop, there have also been some big breakthroughs this year, with female rappers finally starting to receive the same respect as their male peers and putting out their best work to date. Equality in hip-hop may not be right around the corner, but it’s closer than ever thanks to both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.